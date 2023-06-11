Police ask for help finding missing autistic teen
The Glynn County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl with high-functioning autism.
Linnea Miller, 14, was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Green Swamp Road area, according to a Facebook post shared by the Glynn County Schools Police Department and shared by the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about Linnea’s whereabouts can call the non-emergency line at 912-554-3645.
— The Brunswick News