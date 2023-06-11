Police ask for help finding missing autistic teen

The Glynn County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl with high-functioning autism.

Linnea Miller, 14, was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Green Swamp Road area, according to a Facebook post shared by the Glynn County Schools Police Department and shared by the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Linnea’s whereabouts can call the non-emergency line at 912-554-3645.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Mayor takes Pinova to task for fire, calls for accountability

Mayor takes Pinova to task for fire, calls for accountability

Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson’s address to the Democratic Women at a luncheon on Thursday carried a strong message of unity, but he didn’t shy away from putting Pinova on the spot, calling for accountability from the company following a massive fire at its L Street plant in April.