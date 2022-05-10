County police say a woman purposely set fire to a storage shed late Saturday afternoon at a residence in the 300 block of Midway Circle on Blythe Island.
Police arrested Donna Marie McCormick, 42, and charged her with second degree arson.
She remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center.
Police received a call at 5:40 p.m. of a structure fire at a residence on Midway Circle, where a woman was allegedly “yelling at people and saying she started the fire,” the report said.
Glynn County firefighters were putting out the last of the flames at the shed when police arrived, the report said.
A battalion fire chief on scene directed police to McCormick, who was in front of the residence, the report said.
McCormick told police she used gasoline to start the fire because she was angry with her boyfriend and “sick of all his bull---- and meth,” the report said.
Police allege that McCormick was “intoxicated” and “uncooperative,” the report said.
The fire destroyed the shed and all its contents, which included “boat motor parts, lawn equipment and tools,” the report said.
The total loss was estimated at $4,000.
The property owner told police she wished to press charges against McCormick, the report said.