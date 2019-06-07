The Pirates are taking to the road in search of high-level coaching and competition over the next week.
Brunswick High bussed players were down to Gainesville, Fla., on Friday to compete at the University of Florida’s Elite One Day Camp at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Fifteen combined offensive and defensive linemen made the trip, in addition to a pair of 7-on-7 teams made up of skill players, for the two-hour camp. Registration began at 10:30 a.m., and once the event got underway, the Pirates were run through circuit of drills by the Gators’ coaching staff.
“They went through drills, competed in 1-on-1s, and they represented Brunswick very well today,” said Brunswick offensive line coach Garrett Grady.
It was the first trip down I-95 for a camp in Gainesville for Grady and fellow assistants Johnny Butts and Michael Benson as scheduling conflicts have prevented the team from attending similar events in the past.
But just two hours away, Grady believes its a resource Brunswick will need to take advantage of more often in the future.
“They all had fun, they enjoyed it,” Grady said. “We’re probably looking at doing this one every year.”
Not only did the Pirates get the opportunity to learn from long-time college coaches John Hevesy and David Turner — the Gators offensive and defensive line coaches, respectively — they were able to make an impression on a staff that could be sending out offers.
“It gives them exposure,” Grady said. “It gets them on a college campus, seeing the facilities, and then the competition. There was really, really good offensive and defensive linemen there. They were incredible. So they got to see somebody else besides just our local competition.”
Brunswick offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton and Grady had to depart from the camp prematurely Friday to get the Class of 2022 prospect to Lexington, Ky., where Charlton is expected to receive an offer from Kentucky.
But Charlton won’t be the only Pirate extending his weekend — Brunswick will combine its two 7-on-7 squads and take the top performers to compete in another 7-on-7 today at Florida State.
Next week, Brunswick will participate in a multi-team OTA at Camden County on Tuesday and Wednesday before the team takes off for another college camp at South Carolina on Friday.
“They’re getting instruction from a college coach,” Grady said. “They get to hear it from somebody else. It may be some of the same things that we’re saying, but they say it a little differently, and that catches their attention.”