Often times, a picture is worth more than a thousand words. It is fortunate for us that God so often gives us pictures throughout the Bible to help give a picture of the spiritual life and journey. Jesus used images such as lost coin, a lost son, hidden treasure in a field, and more. I want to share one of my favorite pictures from the Old Testament that serves as a powerful illustration of our salvation and conversion experience through Jesus Christ.
The book of Exodus contains the story of God setting the Israelites free from their slavery in Egypt. This whole story is historical and really happened, but it also serves as a foreshadowing of how Jesus releases us from the bondage of sin to set us free as the children of God. Just as Israel put Egypt behind them, God is calling us to put our self-destructive patterns of sin behind us as we walk with Him.
In the OT story in Exodus, Israel came to the Red Sea and had their backs against the wall. There only hope was to look up to God. God parted the seas that day for Israel and they crossed through on dry land. This really is an exciting picture of God’s work that I want to share with you. The apostle Paul wrote many years after Moses and he compared the Red Sea Crossing to baptism: “For I do not want you to be ignorant of the fact brothers that our forefathers were all under the cloud and that they all passed through the sea. They were all baptized into Moses in the cloud and in the sea.” (I Corinthians 10:1-2)
Did you read that? Paul said the Israelites were baptized into Moses in the cloud and in the sea. The cloud referred to the cloud of God’s presence that led Israel out of Egypt. The Red Sea Crossing represented their salvation. Israel had to enter the Red Sea in order to be saved. They had to pass through the waters. They had to cross over from one side and come out on the other side.
On one side of the Red Sea, the Israelites were slaves. They were in bondage being pursued by their captors. But through the miracle of God’s salvation, they came out as free people on the other side. They were no longer the same. Their baptism in the Red Sea represented a new existence for them as the people of God. It represented freedom and the end of their bondage. For Israel to pass through the Red Sea meant they were leaving behind their old way of life and coming into a new existence with God.
Can you see how this is a picture of baptism? When we come to Christ, there is a crossing over that takes place in our lives. Before Christ, we were slaves to sin, but when we enter into a relationship with Jesus Christ, we come out on the other side as free people. Our baptism as believer in Jesus Christ represents that we have passed over into a new state of existence. Jesus said it like this: “I tell you the truth, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be condemned; he has crossed over from death to life.” (John 5:24) Jesus said there is a new state of existence for those who believe in him — they have crossed over from death to life.
When Israel crossed over to the other side of the Red Sea, they were leaving behind their old way of life. They had a new and free existence. If we are believers in Christ, we are supposed to leave behind our old ways. We are no longer supposed to live like slaves. There is a separation that is supposed to have taken place in our lives through Christ. We leave our “Egypts” behind us.
Do you see now how Israel’s deliverance from slavery in Egypt and their passing through the Red Sea is a parallel for our salvation experience? Does this give you a visual of what happens in our hearts and lives when we come to Christ? Have you crossed over from death into life? When I met Jesus, there was a real crossing over into a new state of existence and spiritual life with God. There was a change in me. And when I got to the other side, I was forgiven and free. Christ invites you to cross over with Him, and into the life He has called you to live as a child of God. And that’s the Word.