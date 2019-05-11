The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is a powerful monument that pays tribute to the more than 58,000 American veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their nation.
An estimated 5.6 million people visit the memorial each year to look at the names engraved on the polished black granite wall.
Now, The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the organization responsible for maintaining the war monument in Washington, D.C., wants to put a face with each name by creating The Wall of Faces.
And they need the help of the Golden Isles.
Organizers are seeking photographs of three Brunswick men who were killed in Vietnam while serving in the Army.
• Pvt. Atwell A. Armstrong was born in Brunswick on Aug. 19, 1947. He died Dec. 11, 1968 in the province of Phuoc Long.
• Pfc. Oscar T. Francis was born in Brunswick on May 29, 1951. He died April, 24 1970 in the province of Quang Ngai.
• Pfc. Arthur Mitchell Downs was born in Brunswick on Aug. 2, 1945. He died Oct. 17. 1966. The place of his death is unknown, according to the website.
The Wall of Faces gives the panel location on the wall of each fallen veteran along with his or her photograph. Eight women are listed on the wall.
The memorial, which is online at vmf.org/wall-of-faces, provides background information including each veteran’s date of birth, date of casualty, home city, county and state of record, branch of service, rank, casualty province and if there are any associated items left at the wall.
A link for each veteran shows additional photographs and another link at the bottom of the page called Leave a Remembrance enables people to post comments about the veteran.
Anyone with photos of the veterans asked to bring them to The Brunswick News office at 3011 Altama Ave. where they will be scanned to be sent to the organizers of The Wall of Faces.