University of Alabama student Sean McCracken of St. Marys will participate in the school’s cooperative education program for summer 2019. McCracken will be working at Deshazo. In the Cooperative Education Program, more than 280 students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment.
Weslie Steele from Woodbine was named to the Brenau University spring 2019 merit list. Steele is earning a second degree in early childhood education. Merit list students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average while carrying 12 to 14 semester hours of course work with no grade lower than B in that semester.
Two local students recently graduate from the University of Mississippi (“Ole Miss”). They are Carson Remler of Brunswick, who earned a master’s of taxation degree; and Mackenzie Hirsch of St, Simons Island earned a bachelor of arts in education.
Georgia State University recently hosted its graduation ceremony. More than 2,000 students earned bachelor’s degrees from Georgia State University during the spring 2019 semester. Local students receiving degrees include Bijal Patel of Woodbine; Cameron Heggs and Kristina Evans of St. Marys.
Avinia D. Massie, has been named to Husson University dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Massie is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s bachelor of science in hospitality and tourism management program.
Students who make the dean’s list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.60 to 3.79 during the period. The school is located in Bangor, Maine.
Miles Tolbert, of St Simons recently received a master’s degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta.
Georgia State University in Atlanta recently honored students named to dean’s list. Students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit.
Local students named to the list include Alexis Doczy and Kayla Arndt, both of St. Marys; Carol Redhi, Katie West, MI Danielle Bailey, Makaela Everett, Nicholas Fraser, Symone Hall, SaraAnn Kim, Tyler Lewis and Shelby Slayton, all of Brunswick; David Murray and Rachel Mikowski, both of St Simons Island; William Vonk and Walker Vonk, both of Woodbine; Swara Vyas of Kingsland; and Sujal Patel of Darien.