From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I keep hearing about young people leaving the church and they are known as “the nones,” believing in something but not identifying with religion. How can this be?
– T.N.
Dear T.N.: People can have religion but not know Christ. Professing faith is clearly not the same as possessing Jesus as Savior, who is the source of faith. It’s having Christ that counts.
Many articles have been published in USA Today about the religion of “whatever.” One featured a story about young adults and their changing attitudes about faith: “Young adults appear largely uninterested in… ‘correct’ doctrine.… Their God is a big God who is unbound by Scripture.… Clergy are seeing less emphasis on believing and more emphasis on belonging.”
Much of the culture today believes in the “do good religion;” doing good things for themselves and for others. Faith has become a trendy approach to a religion of belonging to “self.” One woman tried out several denominations and finally settled on her own religion — a mix of the Baha’i and Native American traditional healing practices — while still claiming to be a Christian. She said, “I support people who do good wherever they are.” One sociologist reported a woman by the name of Sheila who took religion to a new level saying, “My faith has carried me a long way. It’s Sheilaism. Just my own little voice.”
Men and women may devise plans to satisfy their inner longings, but in the midst of all the “religions” of the world, God’s way is available for all who will come to Him on His terms. There are some religious voices today who profess Christ but willingly give up some of His teachings in order to harmonize Christianity with other religions; but possessing Christ means to fully believe on Him, in Him, and walk with Him according to the Bible.