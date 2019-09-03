US Vice President Mike Pence and members of his family, his wife Karen Pence, left, mother Nancy Pence-Fritsch, and sister Ann Poynter, right, wave goodbye as they board Air Force Two at Dublin airport Ireland, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Pence said Tuesday during a visit with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Tuesday that the United States supports Britain’s decision to leave the European Union and wants to see negotiations succeed. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)