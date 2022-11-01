Billie-Jo Williams truly understands the beauty of life’s simple moments. That’s because for three years she lost nearly all of them.
It began when the Blackshear resident moved from Florida to Georgia. At that time, she had a long history battling what she believed was Grave’s Disease, a thyroid condition. But the treatment seemed to be causing more harm than good.
Eventually, she started to suspect that there was more going on.
“I was diagnosed with Graves’ Disease 14 years ago. So, I had radioactive iodine which killed my thyroid,” she said. “In the last three years, I was going to a regular family doctor and was telling him, ‘something is wrong, I’m sick. Something is not working.’”
The doctor assured Williams that she was fine. But she knew better.
“They kept increasing the dosage of my medications ... which was strange when they were telling me that I was fine,” she said. “I knew something was going on and I was just so tired of being sick and tired. It was a challenge just to get out of bed every day. I wasn’t living. I was just existing.”
Williams had gained 20 pounds, so much weight that she was unable to wear her beloved engagement ring.
“I haven’t been able to wear it for two and a half years,” she said.
She wasn’t even able to enjoy the blessing of a new grandchild.
“I couldn’t even pick him up or get down on the floor to play with him,” she said. “It was just awful.”
Her sister, who lives in Canada, urged Williams to seek out a functional medicine clinic. After exhaustive research, that quest brought her to the doors of Golden Isles Functional Medicine, located in Brunswick.
Golden Isles Functional Medicine doesn’t just offer functional medicine, but also anti-arthritis programs, degenerative joint care, holistic pain management, hormone optimization, nutritional planning and specializes in regenerative medicine. While its sister company, Heller Healthcare, offers chiropractic care, stretch therapy and medical massage.
Williams reached out to the practice about three months ago and met with Dr. Jennifer Heller.
“I had to find someone who could help me. I did tons of research and called Dr. Jen. I went through every test that they had,” she said with a laugh. “Turns out, I don’t have Graves’ Disease. I didn’t have any autoimmune markers. I was over medicated and had all sorts of weird vitamin levels.”
Heller, seated next to Williams, nodded.
“My doctors and I see this more often than you would think. People that are exhausted even after sleeping all night, difficulty completing simple tasks due to fatigue, all over body pain, unexplained weight gain or difficulty losing weight, it’s frustrating and being told ‘go exercise, your labs are normal’ is just hard to hear for the struggling soul” she said. “You had a lot of mineral deficiencies, heavy metals, and food allergy issues too. The problems were there.”
“I was sick,” Williams agreed. “But she found it all. She told me, ‘If you follow what I tell you to do, you will get better.”
The first thing the pair did was create an individualized treatment plan. It included a detox and supplement regimen. Williams followed Heller’s instructions to the letter.
And it wasn’t long before her life started to change.
“I’m down 20 pounds. I’m not overmedicated anymore. I feel like a different person,” she said.
During the course of treatment, William’s knee and back started to present problems. But she knew who to call.
“So now I’m doing the chiropractic care for that,” she said. “I had old injuries in my knee and back. But I’m walking without a knee brace now so I’m loving it.”
While she’s incredibly grateful to have made positive progress, Williams is also thankful that Heller took the time to listen to her concerns. That, she feels, is something often lacking in the medical profession today.
“Doctors are great. They can help with so many things but when you feel like there is something else going on and your doctor is not listening, reach out and let someone find the problem,” Williams said. “I needed someone who was going to listen and find the real problems that were going on. She’s a lifesaver.”
From Heller’s perspective, Williams’ case was a good example of a situation where traditional medicine and holistic medicine can come together to give patients the best possible results.
“Traditional medicine and holistic medicine have to be able to talk to each other. We have two MDs, two nurse practitioners and me...and it takes all of us” Heller said. “There’s a lot of time and effort put in, but when we do that, we see these long-term, drastic changes at the core level.”
Williams nodded as her face lit up.
“Oh are you ready for the most drastic change,” she asked Heller, as she reached into her purse to retrieve her engagement ring.
With a broad grin, she easily slipped it onto her finger, as Heller clapped.
“One of my goals when I came in here was to be able to put my engagement ring back on my finger. I’ll never forget that. Not being able to wear it tore me up,” she said, smiling. “But now I’m down 20 pounds in three months and I can wear it again. I can’t wait to show my husband.”