The Rev. David Harrell bounced through the doors of Heller Healthcare in Brunswick. With a spring in his step, the Patterson resident happily took a seat in the cozy waiting area of the office.
A few months back, this was a different scene entirely. Harrell, who suffered for years of multiple levels of herniated and degenerative disc disease, used to live each day in daily pain.
“I wasn’t bouncing around ... that’s for sure,” he said.
Though Harrell has never had an injury or an accident, the repetitive in and out of cars, traveling in the car and poor posture put him in this position. The pain was palpable and showing no signs of subsiding. At 60 years old, he started to worry about what the pain would mean for his future.
“My mother has some back problems too... but I started to worry about what I would be like when I’m in my 70s,” he said.
“I was (previously) told that I might have to have multiple surgeries and I didn’t want that” he stated.
Harrell started looking for answers. It came — as so many have for him — at church. One of his congregants shared some information about Heller Healthcare and their stem cell therapy program with Harrell — and his interest was piqued.
“I didn’t know about it and I heard about it from a lady at church who teaches at the college (in Brunswick). To me, it was a God thing,” he said. “I didn’t know you could do this. So, I decided to come to Brunswick and see Dr. Jen.”
Heller Healthcare has provided countless patients with a path out of pain through their programs and treatments, which include stem cell therapy.
Their stem cell therapy program utilizes Human Umbilical Cord Tissue (HUCT) stem cells in its regenerative medicine program. Those are cells derived from the consented, donated umbilical cords of healthy mothers who birthed healthy babies.
Once the stem cells are injected into a part of the body, they begin to replicate, replacing and reviving worn tissue and alleviating pain.
That’s precisely what he was looking for too when Harrell met with Heller.
“I came down here and talked to her. My biggest concern was trying to avoid surgery. I didn’t want to do that. I also didn’t want to be reliant on pain medications. I just didn’t want to go there,” he said.
Harrell decided to go for it and received his stem cell therapy in mid-April, treating his upper to mid-back. He was amazed at just how quickly he felt the results, and in just a few days, he was sure he had made the right decision.
“I could tell a difference in just a few days ... and I don’t think that was in my head,” he said. And it just got better from there.
“I would say that I’m 80 percent pain-free and it’s only been two and a half months,” he said.
Those results are expected to continue to improve as the stem cells replicate and rebuild tissue. And Harrell is thrilled with that prospect. It will allow him to live his active lifestyle, and lead his flock at New Life Apostolic Church in Blackshear, without the constant hum of back pain.
It’s a sensation that’s priceless for Harrell who has made the investment in his health worth every dime.
“From my perspective, it was absolutely worth it. Of course, financially it’s something that you have to think about but I was lucky that I had the resources in place to do it,” he said.
Harrell received his stem cell therapy at Heller Healthcare, and continues to receive his follow-up care with his chiropractor who is located closer to his home for convenience.
“I do the decompression treatment with a chiropractor at home. You have to keep the space open so the stem cells can replicate,” he said.
Outside of those appointments, his back rarely crosses his mind these days. And that, he feels, is an incredible blessing.
“I don’t even take Tylenol now. I don’t need any medicine,” he said. “For me, it’s been a miracle and I’m thankful to the good Lord for it.”