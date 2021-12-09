The Dec. 6 initial meeting of the Parkinson Support Group was a resounding success with over 50 people attending and responding whose lives are affected by Parkinson’s disease.
Our next meeting will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, in the St. Simons First United Methodist Church chapel, which was the same place of the first meeting. We need your input on approving an organization and its goals, and on if a change is needed in time and meeting place as well as other things you’d like to see this support group undertake.
Thank you for those able to attend. Please come, bring others and spread the word.
Tilman Blakely
St. Simons Island