How are you feeling about graduation?
Graduation is a very bittersweet day. As a class, we worked tirelessly for the past four years for graduation, but now that it has come, I wish to do it all again. There are people, places, and memories that we all have to leave behind as we move into the next chapters of our lives. I am excited to graduate and see all of the fun things my future and everyone else’s future will hold, but graduation marks both a beginning and an end.
What are your plans for what’s next?
I plan to spend the summer traveling but also making the most of the time I have at home before I leave for college. Next year, I will attend Notre Dame where I hope to major in Global Affairs and minor in Spanish. It will be hard to pack up my life and move to Indiana, but I am so ready to see what the future holds for me!
Looking back, how do you feel your time at Frederica Academy prepared you to achieve your future goals?
Mr. Temple, the high school principal of Frederica, has always yelled out, “Leave the place cleaner than you found it.” I ignored this for most of high school, but I have recently realized that Frederica Academy has given me all the tools to do this: to leave the world a little better than the way I came into it. Frederica has taught me that changing the world is not always some grand gesture but doing small things that create positive change.
What advice do you have for the rising senior class?
I encourage the rising senior class to make the most of every moment and not get hung up on the little things. This is the time to take risks, out yourself, and seize every opportunity. You have the rest of your life to stress about the big things, so take this time to enjoy yourself and do the best you can with what you are given.