Being entrusted to serve and to protect the people demands frequent and sustained contact with others.
In the public health crisis that has reigned over 2020 during the unprecedented worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, this poses an unavoidable dilemma for law enforcement officers.
Glynn County and Brunswick police officers have been on the front lines of exposure to COVID-19 since the virus first reared its ugly head here back in March. Direct infections and quarantining due to exposure have taken a toll this year, Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins said.
“It’s been a difficult year, I won’t lie,” Wiggins said. “COVID has impacted the way we do business. Our officers are exposed on a daily basis. We’ve had several officers who tested positive. When you’re dealing with public safety, you have to be out there.”
Exposure to COVID-19 is simply a new occupational hazard that comes with the badge, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said.
“It’s a challenge every day, especially for the patrol officers but also the detectives,” Jones said. “With the number of officers on each shift, they come in contact with hundreds of people every day. They wear masks, but there’s no telling how many people they come in contact with who have the virus.”
Just ask Wiggins’ second in command about the potential infection risks.
“I tested positive not too long ago,” Glynn County Assistant Police Chief Rickey Evans said. “I know for a fact it’s tough.”
Evans returned to work only recently.
“I was lucky,” he said. “There was fatigue. I was tired as I could be. A little bit of a sore throat, fever, no appetite, and I could not taste or smell anything.”
Besides leaving him with an appetite for nothing but chili, Evans described his personal bout with COVID-19 as mild compared to the task of helping to manage an entire police force exposed to it daily. Regardless of how strict the adherence to CDC guidelines and precautions, county police officers have become infected, Wiggins and Evans said.
Police officers wear masks when circumstances call for it. Temperature checks occur before and after each shift. They seek to maintain a 6 foot distance with people.
But an officer can only keep so much distance when conducting a roadside sobriety test or subduing an unruly suspect. And you cannot put a handcuffed suspect in the back of a patrol car from Zoom.
“Our job is pretty much one-on-one, face-to-face,” Evans said. “We wear masks on traffic stops. But you can’t do road safety (sobriety) checks and maintain distance at all times. But we still do what we do because we’re not going to let a person unfit for driving endanger the lives of others.”
The exact number of county police officers who have contracted COVID-19 was not available Thursday.
Jones estimated the number of city officers who have been infected at between 12 and 14.
In addition to those directly affected, there are others who have missed work because of possible exposure. Quarantining as a result of contact tracing of officers who ultimately tested negative for the virus also has impacted the police force.
“Over the span of the year, we’ve had multiple officers who were affected, recovered and are back on the job,” Wiggins said. “Being an essential worker, it’s tough.
“One of the things we’ve had to deal with, there’s social distancing and there’s business distancing,” he added. “We have to be around each other. But we’re maintaining a distance and wearing our masks, just like the rest of the public is. I still believe we’re bringing the same level of service. We’ve just learned to adapt.”
Infections and exposure created a challenging strain on the county police department’s detective squad earlier this year, Wiggins said. Some detectives were able to follow and pursue cases from home via phone calls and social media, he said. Administrative officers have substituted teleconferencing for in-person meetings when possible, Wiggins said.
“We’ve had quite a few detectives who were impacted by COVID,” Wiggins said. “Fortunately there were a lot of reports and things of that nature they could do from home on the computer. A lot of meetings have been virtual meetings. We’re doing everything we can to adapt and reduce exposure, just like most businesses out there.”
Police have reduced expose anywhere and by any measure possible. Sometimes CDC precautions must be cast to the wind when taking down a bad guy.
Unfortunately, one place officers can keep a safe distance is in their dealings with the good guys on their beat.
“It’s kind of put a damper on our relationship with the community,” Evans said. “For instance, we really stress the ride-along program with the citizens. But we can’t afford to have an officer in the car with somebody that might possibly have COVID. We have to do everything we possibly can to maintain the safety for our people.”
The Brunswick Police Department lobby has been closed for months. Folks who need assistance push a buzzer out front, and a clerk comes out. The interior of the building is wiped clean daily.
The city’s once active neighborhood watch groups have been mostly dormant, Jones said.
“COVID has absolutely had an impact,” he said.