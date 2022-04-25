Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is home to a beautiful medical spa that has the relaxing environment of a day spa but professional grade treatments that generate results for younger, brighter skin. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you will want to put Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery on your list for great gift ideas suitable for every woman in your life, from grandma to your teenage daughters. Treat your special women with a gal’s day of beauty and they will shower you with love!
Dr. Diane Bowen, board certified plastic surgeon, started Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery over 20 years ago. The practice is in a tranquil facility on St. Simons Island. Dr. Bowen and her staff take great pride in providing “whole person” rejuvenation services that include surgical and non-surgical treatments. “We offer individualized treatment plans that are tailored specifically to each patient based upon their goals. This is not one-size-fits-all,” said Dr. Diane Bowen.
Your skin has many layers like an onion, and we have unique treatments to target each of these layers. Many times what is needed is a multi-treatment approach to solve issues of tone, texture, redness and brown spots. Our popular non-surgical rejuvenation treatments include chemical peels like VI Peel, Lumecca – which addresses spots and dots, and Morpheus8 – which improves texture and tone.
Let’s start with the outer layer, or surface, of our skin. Chemical peels address the surface of the skin meaning it helps to get rid of the dead cell build-up that occurs. These treatments are designed to help with brightening the skin and ridding it of fine lines and wrinkles and acne. “Chemical peels have a bad reputation and are not all created equal,” says Dr. Bowen. We provide a chemical peel called a micropeel. In this treatment we use a dermaplane tool to physically slough off the dead skin cells from the surface and then apply a light grade peel to penetrate deeper into the skin to brighten and tighten. We finish this treatment with an “ice ball” – the cherry on the cake which feels so good on the skin. This “peel” leaves you with a healthy glow, there is no downtime, and often no physical peeling or flaking will take place. Please don’t misunderstand. It is still working and you will see and feel the difference in your skin health. These micropeel treatments are often used as a regular facial maintenance for healthy looking skin and can be done as often as every 6-8 weeks. If a basic facial just doesn’t cut it for you and you are looking for a step up this is the perfect solution. If you are looking for the full “shed like a lizard” type peel, we offer VI Peel and suggest that you time it correctly between social events to allow yourself 10-14 days for the flawless beautiful new skin to reveal itself. We suggest a “spring cleaning peel” like this to be done every three months or at least two times a year.
Next, we have state-of-the-art new technology called Lumecca by Inmode. This is a laser that uses intense pulse light (IPL) to target uneven pigmentation and broken capillaries under the skin surface. Living in a beach community down South where we are always doing things outdoors may have left you with sun spots, hyperpigmentation, or unwanted freckles. Lumecca also is designed to treat rosacea and broken capillaries that can form around the nose, cheek and chin area. This laser is designed to help target those unwanted brown and red spots and leave you with an even skin tone and healthy skin texture. Lumecca can be used to treat any skin area, most commonly we treat face, neck, décolletage, and hands. This treatment can be done every 4-8 weeks or as needed for maintenance.
Lastly, we have Morpheus8 by Inmode. This treatment combines microneedling with radio frequency to eliminate wrinkles, improve skin complexion, and even skin tone. It is versatile and can be used to treat active cystic acne, acne scars, stretch marks, and even excessive sweating. This is a perfect treatment if you are looking to turn back the hands of time but don’t want to go under the knife. We also offer Dsuvia, a sublingual pain management pill to allow for a more comfortable treatment experience.
