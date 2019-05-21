Brunswick High wrestlers Christian Sheppard and Curtis Brock both signed a scholarships to continue their careers at North Iowa Area Community College on Thursday. Sheppard, left, is a two-time state qualifier, an area champion, and sectional champion. Brock has also qualified for state twice and once placed fourth at the state championships. North Iowa Area Community College coach Steven Kelly projects Sheppard to wrestle at 125 pounds and Brock at 149 or 157 pounds.