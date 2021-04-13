Dear Dr. Wallace:
We live in an apartment complex with a lot of other people. We are a family of four and we keep down the noise at our place because we want to be considerate of our neighbors. However, our next-door neighbors clearly don’t share the same concern; they are very loud and have many late-night gatherings at their apartment that go on until 2 or 3 a.m. sometimes. Some members of my family have to get up very early on weekends to go to work, and this noise really cuts into the time we all can rest.
And even worse, these gatherings often end up partially outside, because their apartment isn’t big enough for all the people who come over. What’s weird is that they have consistently been having these gatherings right through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. I thought we were not supposed to be gathering in large groups, but these folks have regularly had 25 to 40 people milling around until the middle of the night, and nobody has said one word about it.
I’m just wondering if there’s anything I can say or do to get my neighbors to be more considerate. I don’t want to start a fight with them, but I really don’t want to keep hearing all of the late-night noise, either.
— Sleepless Next-Door Neighbor, Via Email
Dear Sleepless Next-Door Neighbor: I suggest you pay your neighbor a visit during the daytime, perhaps in the midafternoon, and politely introduce yourself if you haven’t already met them.
Request nicely that they keep the noise down on your behalf since members of your family work early on weekends. If the polite, direct approach doesn’t provide you the relief you seek, then it’s time to contact your landlord or building manager. If it comes to this, you will be able to tell the property manager that you tried to politely take care of the situation on your own before you requested their help. Any landlord or property manager worth their salt will understand that at this point, the proverbial ball is in their court and it’s truly their responsibility to take steps to remedy the situation.
I find that in many matters, it’s easier to garner earnest and even sympathetic support on an issue if you’ve first made a good-faith attempt to take care of it yourself. Let’s hope that the building owners are able to provide you the relief you deserve.