City commissioners are considering an ordinance to crack down on the illegal dumping of scrap tires in Brunswick.
A proposed ordinance to deal with the ongoing problem will be discussed at Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting. The intent is to create an ordinance to deal with the unlawful storage, selling, handling or dumping of used or scrap tires.
The proposed ordinance requires businesses dealing with new and used tires to inventory and market used tires in the same fashion as a new tire and be able to show the used tires are actually being marketed.
The ordinance would prohibit the disposal of whole tires or portions of tires in any city refuse container. Scrap tires will be made unusable by cutting or drilling the side wall, cutting the tire bead or other approved methods within 24 hours of receipt.
Another requirement would be for whole scrap tires to be marked on the outside with the permit number of the scrap tire business.
Businesses will be required to store scrap tires in areas screened from the public and stored in a manner that prevents their exposure to the elements. They are required to be stored on roll-off covered front-load containers not exceeding 45- by 8- by 13-feet where the contents are shielded from rain water.
Unapproved storage of tires will be considered a public nuisance and abatement will be at the expense of the owner.
Used car dealers will also have additional requirements concerning the identification of each member of a partnership or limited liability company, contact information and tax identification numbers. Businesses with mobile tire repair or tire transportation units will be required to provide the number and description of vehicles, including vehicle identification and state license registration numbers for each vehicle.
Any business convicted of an administrative or civil penalty twice in a 24-month period could have its tire business occupational tax certificate revoked. The proposed ordinance also establishes the number of scrap tires that can be stored on premises.
Tire businesses in the city will have six months to comply with all the requirements in the new ordinance.
Other agenda items include a contract for the construction of a Glynn Middle School walking route, a multi-use trail on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and odor control at the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.