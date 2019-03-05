For anyone in pain, relief is a top priority. That’s true whether the issue is caused by a chronic condition, deterioration over time or an injury. Regardless of the source, the surgeons of Optim Healthcare are committed to helping patients find a solution.
A collaboration between Optim Orthopedics and the physician-owned Optim Medical Center-Tattnall, Optim Healthcare offers a number of specializations including orthopedics, spine care, diagnostic and therapeutic care. The board certified and fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons, coupled with the company’s impressive resources and vast network, allows for an unparalleled quality care for patients.
“At Optim, we know you’re not yourself when even just one part of you is hurt,” said David Perry, CEO of Optim Health System. “Our expanding network of well-equipped and expertly staffed facilities provides premium care close to your home. By working alongside their peers across a wide spectrum of specialized areas of practice, our physicians provide comprehensive care focused on improving lives. We call our approach ‘Combined Strength’ and we use it to get you back to being you.”
Optim’s mission to best serve their patients includes physicians who travel to various offices throughout the region. Facility locations include Brunswick as well as Savannah, Vidalia, Richmond Hill, Pooler, Reidsville, Statesboro and Bluffton, S.C.
According to Dr. John Sarzier, a spine surgeon based out of the Brunswick office, traveling to ease the burden on patients is all in a day’s work.
“A lot of our patients have limited mobility and can’t drive while on medications, so it’s better for us to travel to them,” he explained. “With the Optim network blanketing the entire South Georgia and Coastal areas, patients have a variety of options.”
Regardless of location, the physicians can treat nearly any orthopedic ailment throughout the body. Speciality areas include joints like ankles, knees, hips and elbow. Optim also boasts a number of highly skilled spine surgeons.
In addition to cutting-edge surgical procedures, the practice offers a wealth of non-invasive treatment options, ranging from physical therapy to acupuncture to injections. All of these methods can provide impressive results without the need for surgery.
As a matter of fact, Optim general surgeon Dr. Mark Kamaleson says his primary goal is to avoid surgery if at all possible.
“Generally speaking, as an orthopedic surgeon, you don’t operate on everybody you see,” said Kamaleson. “I would say less than 10 percent of patients end up having surgery. Most people can be treated with injections, therapy, splinting or other modalities to get them better.”
His colleague Dr. Sarzier agrees, noting that Optim surgeons never pressure patients into surgery.
“I think people often expect to be pushed toward surgery but that’s not the way we operate,” he said. “I always like to explore all of the other options that are out there before we start talking about surgery.”
Non-surgical treatments can range from physical therapy to spinal injections to dry needling and beyond. Sarzier says he has seen very impressive results with these non-surgical options, so much so that often surgery is not needed.
Sarzier’s focus is always what’s best for his patients. The benefits of non-surgical procedures include little to no down time along with more mobility and much less pain. “We help guide them through all of the possible options that might be a benefit for them,” he said.
When surgery is needed, and possible, Sarzier utilizes the most pioneering and minimally invasive treatment methods along with the latest in groundbreaking technologies. “We help guide them through all of the possible options that might be a benefit for them,” he said.
For the surgeons, staff and the entire Optim team, approaching care with compassion and willingness to serve is the cornerstone of their practice. And they are committed to providing the highest quality care in surgical, hospital, clinical, diagnostic and therapeutic services.
“They teach you in medical school that if you just listen, the patient will tell you the problem,” said Sarzier. “That’s our focus. We listen, ask questions when necessary, then do whatever we can to help them.”