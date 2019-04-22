A forum 6 will be held May 6 to explain the benefits of opening a business in a federally designated Opportunity Zone.
The forum, hosted by the Brunswick Economic Development Department, will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
The Opportunity Zone in Brunswick was established two years ago in the north side of the city. The program is designed to give preferential tax incentives in struggling, low-income areas.
Businesses in the zone are allowed to defer capital gains taxes. That encourages businesses to invest in the stock market and place realized gains into an opportunity fund and use those funds to build businesses in the designated zone.
The capital gains tax is completely eliminated if the investment is held 10 years.
Ryan Moore, president of the Brunswick & Glynn County Economic Development Authority, said the requirements are minimal to qualify for the tax breaks.
“There is no hiring requirement,” he said. “You just have to be in the zone.
There are no burdensome requirements for reporting.”
The national program is relatively new, with only a “handful” of zones in the nation, Moore said.
“This is a brand-new program,” he said.
Another goal is for the zone to give incentive to potential business owners to open shop, potentially creating a ripple effect throughout the city.
The forum is limited to 60 people. Investors, real estate agents, accountants and lawyers will have an opportunity to learn more about Federal Opportunity Zones from industry experts. Contact Danielle Lewis at dlewis@bgicoc.com for more information.