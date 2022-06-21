Zoning. It’s not a word that usually excites people or even a topic most people think about very often. But, back in 2019, Glynn County launched a series of public input sessions and an online survey to learn our thoughts about our community’s future. The future—now that’s something people can get excited about.
And they did. According to the county’s website, nearly 1,000 comments were received on topics ranging from density to traffic to sea turtle safe lighting to the capacity of our sewer system. Those comments were then translated into a draft zoning ordinance.
Glynn County is currently reviewing that draft. I was quoted in an article on June 15 as saying, “Zoning is an important tool for developers.” That’s true. But I went on to say, it is an even more important tool for everyone who has built a home, runs a business, or is raising a family in Glynn County.
Zoning may not be a fun topic, but it is an important one. The new zoning ordinance will influence the type of community we call home for decades to come.
As investors in Glynn County we are all stakeholders in this process and we should make time to participate this summer and ensure that the new ordinance maintains and protects our safety, welfare, and quality of life as more people move here and Glynn County inevitably changes.
You can learn more here: https://glynncounty.org/1985/Envision-Glynn-Zoning-Update.
Megan Desrosiers
Brunswick