Your May 21 editorial “Taking steps to preserve our coast’s present and future “ was welcome and appreciated, especially for referencing One Hundred Miles’ YELP program for young people to get involved and educated about coastal conservation and stewardship.
Representative Carter’s acknowledgment, though, that “Climate change is real. The climate has been changing since day one” is conservative code for denying the impact of human activity on climate change, and attributing it entirely to natural processes. Yes, the “climate” has been changing since “day one,” but previous change has been in cycles of tens to hundreds of thousands of years. The current pace of change is unprecedented. Understanding this means that you need to acknowledge that the earth is more than 6,000 years old, and be blessed with a spirit of curiosity and critical thinking.
Let’s also apply curiosity and critical thinking to the current Glynn County rezoning study. Public policy, as expressed in ordinances and zoning overlays, must acknowledge worst case scenarios developed by NOAA and others for ocean warming and rising sea levels. Hopefully there will be a coast to conserve by the time graduates from YELP have the political power and will to implement the recommendations from David Kyler’s excellent May 25 letter: Eliminate fossil fuel subsidies, prohibit fossil fuel projects on federal lands, ban campaign contributions by major GHG emitters, mandate compensation for damage caused by fossil fuels, and boost incentives for clean energy, energy efficiency, and carbon sequestration.
Wesley Johnston
St. Simons Island