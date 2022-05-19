We, concerned citizens of Glynn County, plead with our county commissioners to stop, not sanction, the misuse of power Glynn County planning commissioners displayed in their May 9 meeting. Please reject this proposed stakeholder subcommittee as it lacks the diversity of expertise necessary to shape our new zoning ordinances successfully.
Commissioners, you wisely asked the planning commissioners to gather public input by appointing a subcommittee of stakeholders capable of learning from and integrating differing views. The committee coming before you to be confirmed on May 19 is lacking these skills.
The planning commissioners disregarded public input they disagreed with or did not understand, then appointed themselves and two former committee members as the stakeholder’s subcommittee. As a result, we have a subcommittee comprised exclusively of developers, builders, architects and realtors. Representatives from tourism, economic development, recreation, wildlife, conservation and other important sectors are noticeably absent.
Glynn County needs an updated zoning ordinance. A successful revision requires that you ensure the makeup of this committee includes a diverse representation of people across Glynn County.
On May 19, instead of approving the committee as proposed, put out a call for resumes and commit to adding new members while eliminating members that duplicate representation. Our zoning revisions must not represent the perspective of one group but represent the input of us all.
Let’s courageously embrace our diversity and create zoning ordinances marked by wisdom and creativity. I appreciate your commitment to Glynn County’s present and future.
Teresa Noyes
Brunswick