If ongoing efforts to revamp the Glynn County zoning ordinance neglect the harsh realities of climate-change, they will be wasting taxpayer funds while endangering citizens.
Consider these obvious indications of already known hazards linked to human-caused climate disruption:
• Unparalleled damages caused by flooding, major storms, wildfires and crop-losses across the nation — in the hundreds of billions of dollars annually.
• Rising sea-level that threatens at least 300,00 properties on the U.S. East Coast, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.
• Record-breaking temperatures, including brutal heat in the summer of 2019.
There’s ample reason to substantiate apprehensions that these impacts are getting worse. Recent news reports have raised alarms about escalating threats of climate disruption.
First is research revealing the destruction of coastal forests brought by rising seas and landward winds that contaminate freshwater areas with saltwater. As seas continue rising these impacts will worsen, causing more problems for both business and residential interests.
For similar reasons, coastal areas are losing the ability to safely operate septic system waste-processing. As sea-level rises, septic drain-fields become saturated, leaving untreated wastewater leaking to the surface – not only creating offensive stench but also endangering residents with waste-borne diseases. Given the extensive use of septic systems in Glynn County, these risks are increasingly imminent.
Also disturbing is a Yale University report issued earlier this year estimating the cost of U.S. flood-protection against rising seas in the trillions of dollars, averaging several billion per coastal county.
Under these circumstances, surely county land-use controls must prioritize climate-related issues.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast