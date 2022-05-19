I attended the meeting last Monday, May 9, regarding the rewriting of our zoning ordinances. The meeting was an interesting exercise in cronyism. Most of the members of the select committee are also members of the Islands Planning Commission or the Mainland Planning Commission. They appointed themselves to be on the committee, along with their friends, who all seem to be of like mind.
One member mentioned his political views. He said the draft document was too liberal and would ruin everything — whatever “everything” is.
I’m frustrated by the makeup of the select committee. It is my belief that the committee should include island residents, business owners not associated with development, nonprofits and investors committed to our quality of life, as well as the same on the mainland.
Those of us who live on St. Simons Island or in Brunswick are also stakeholders. We may not be developers, realtors or those who sell products to developers, but we care a great deal about our communities.
While the planning commissions’ members need to provide input to the process, we need far more variety of opinions and expertise, including representatives from all the local stakeholder groups who are impacted by the details and enforcement of the new ordinances.
Please add everyday citizens to the committee. It’s the responsible thing to do.
Robey Frasche
St. Simons Island