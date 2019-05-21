I’ve come to realize that while a majority on St. Simons Island are upset about the uncontrollably dense development which is going on here, most are directing their frustration at the Board of Commissioners (BOC) and staff in the hope that they will change their 40-year-old ways and do something about this problem, instead of encouraging it. Some have given up on the BOC, feeling that a 40-year track record should be evidence that a more drastic measure is needed. They think it is time to take control of the zoning of the island ourselves by becoming a municipality.
The BOC may actually be listening to all this discontent and doing something about it. Or, they may as in the past, just be doing another study to delay taking action. They are spending $200,000 to have a firm recommend changes to county ordinances. From the roll out meeting held last week, it would seem that among other things, this firm is going to try to find ways to control the density of development on the island. We know that this can be done.
The question is whether or not the BOC will change the ordinances needed when the recommendations are made instead of picking and choosing just a few, or doing nothing. I hope that they will act. I hope that they will also actually enforce these new ordinances. If not, the more drastic measure of becoming a municipality to follow this firm’s recommendations remains open.
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island