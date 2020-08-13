Despite recommendations against further planned development (PD) zoning by the company our board of commissioners hired to advise them, public outcry, a history of PD zoning coming back to bite us decades after it was approved, and our Islands Planning Commission recommending only a limited PD in the latest PD Request, our board of commissioners approved yet another full PD zoning in their last meeting.
Glynn County has somewhere near 400 differing zoning parcels due to PD zoning, making county planning nearly impossible. PD zoning has been responsible for the influx of multi-family and cluster homes, and other seemingly unlikely developments over the past decade or so on St. Simons Island. It is difficult to undo after it has been approved, as it in effect creates another single parcel zone in the center of a large area of land planned and zoned appropriately by the county.
Whether or not one likes the idea of an art museum built in the center of St. Simons Island’s Pier Village, the use of PD zoning to accomplish this was unnecessary and demonstrates how little our board of commissioners listens to anyone but themselves. There is no reason to ask our board of commissioners to spend money for advice from professionals or for the public to comment on matters which the BOC oversees here on St. Simons Island. It should be obvious; our board of commissioners are sure they know what is best for us without advice from anyone. Least of all, us.
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island