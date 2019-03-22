Thank you for your article on the recent zoning board meeting. What I saw looks like Mr. Viviani wants to run his own show and thus forgetting that he is there for the people of Glynn County and not for his own little world. Having a public meeting and then telling the other board members to turn off their microphones so the public couldn’t hear is plain crazy.
If Mr. Viviani wants to hold meetings in private where no one can hear, then take everyone on the board to a local bar and discuss business or a local golf course. They say major business deals are done on a golf course however, it was and is a public meeting.
Mr. Kilgore did the right thing by calling Mr. Viviani out. These board members and any other board members were voted to office by the people, and they should and must allow the people to hear what is being said in a public meeting. It they can’t or don’t want to then maybe they should pack up and move out.
It’s not an easy job for anyone in some of these meetings but, if you put your name in the hat then be ready to deal with the questions and complaints in a professional manner and not in a manner where “it’s my way or the highway” that is not what is wanted or needed of any board members.
A. Guzman
Brunswick