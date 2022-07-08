After attending two of the zoning committee meetings I have witnessed firsthand the manipulating antics of a committee member: throwing tantrums, scapegoating and proclaiming self victimization by any input other than his own. Behavior which has been condoned and placated by the other members and has ensured that the committee’s little boat has run aground.
If you were happy with the old zoning laws and you see no need for improvement you should be well pleased, as it is seriously doubtful anything can be accomplished by this current committee in our lifetime.
Sometimes you get what you pay for, as with the unpaid zoning committee, and sometimes you don’t, as in the $250,000-plus consultant’s recommendations, and sometimes, maybe, just take a vote on an idea and move on.
Carolyn Colvin
Brunswick