Your front page story today (April 30) was the most refreshing story and picture you have printed in a long time.
To see some 15 or so girls dressed in dresses or skirts brought tears to my eyes. There is hope for our younger generation. They presented themselves as real young ladies. I’ll bet that they didn’t have any tattoos either. I just pray that they can keep themselves clean and decent for a long time. Some of the boys in the pictures need a haircut to make them look like “gentlemen,” but otherwise they were well-dressed and not showing a bunch of tattoos.
Well, thanks to The Brunswick News for printing something that refreshing on the front page.
When our young people make themselves look like a bunch of monkeys and other wild animals they are just destroying their chances for being successful young men and women.
I know that this takes me back to earlier days but if someone doesn’t help these young people then their future will be unbelievable and dismal.
God Bless America and please bless our young people.
Bob Tatum
Brookman