Too many boys in Brunswick grow up with no father or male role model in their lives. These boys often then become the absent fathers of the next generation.

To stop this cycle, I encourage all men of Glynn County to consider becoming mentors — one man and one little boy, meeting in school once a week. That boy having a role model — a male friend who shows up just to see him, a new friend in his life who cares about him — makes a difference.

Join the mentoring program at the board of education. Give one hour a week (you decide when) to make a difference in one little boy’s life and stop the cycle.

Bill Holmes

St. Simons Island

