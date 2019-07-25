In response to a letter in the July 11 paper, I would like to address Jordan Spires’ accusation of The Brunswick News’ commentator, Erick Erickson, lying regarding his commentary on abortion and other issues.
I would remind Jordan Spires that there are many different polls available with varying results. I checked several regarding legal abortions and here are my findings:
• Gallup poll in 2018 — Only 29 percent support abortion on demand and 58 percent say it should be legal in few or no cases.
• Pew 2018 poll — 58 percent say most cases should be legal, 37 percent say should be illegal in all or most cases.
• Marist poll — 68 percent believe abortions should be limited to first trimester or cases of rape, incest or to save the mother.
Breaking down the 68 percent, Marist states 28 percent believe in abortion for any reason in the first trimester, 30 percent believe in abortion only in case of rape, incest or to save the mother and 12 percent only to save the mother.
You can find support for whatever you want if you look. Erickson’s view is as valid as Spires’. I would also like to point out that presidents are elected by electoral votes, which protects the smaller, less populated states from being overcome by large states such as Texas and California. Trump won and deserves the respect of the office.
On that subject, I wonder how many presidents in recent years were not at the least millionaires? And none of them have given their salary away.
Iris Marshall
Brunswick