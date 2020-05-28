I’ve always heard that you can catch more flies with honey than vinegar. I was reminded of that this morning as I approached the beach, and a woman let into me regarding the rules/regulations of dogs on the beach.
I was quite taken aback, but I smiled at her and kept walking. She ran after me shouting and kept referring to me as “you people.” She didn’t even know me, yet stood there in judgment.
I am actually a rule follower and thought that keeping a dog on leash was being lawful. This is all happening as three dogs and their owners pass me on their way to the beach. I ended up walking back to the parking lot, but the patrolman I had passed as we entered had left. I watched six more dogs and their owners enter the beach.
I finally located someone who helped me find out that, “yes, if you had already gotten on the beach you would be OK, but shouldn’t be going on now.” The message was delivered with kindness and a drop of “honey.” I had missed the “criminal free window” by 10 minutes.
Had I kept walking and ignored her I would have already been home. I went to find a hose to wet down my dog for the pavement walk home. I have been taught to show kindness and reserve when others may not be showing the same. I will continue to do so, even when I’m called “you people.”
Molly McManus
St. Simons Island