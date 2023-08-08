We would like to thank and congratulate our local YMCA for starting a boxing class for Parkinson’s patients and their caretakers. Coach Reggie, Kaylee, Mike and Demetrius are extremely talented, friendly and understanding. We can already see some results in increased flexibility. The class also helps provide patients with others who can understand first hand what is happening to them. We look forward to each Monday and Friday class (at noon). Parkinson’s seems to be more and more prevalent so these classes are important. Again, thank you YMCA.
Sandy Last