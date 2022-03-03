I was extremely disappointed in Larry Elder’s editorial column in The Brunswick News on Feb. 28 “It’s only gerrymandering when it’s the GOP.” Yes, both parties are guilty of gerrymandering but our response must be that it is time for it to stop. Mr. Elder wrote over 700 words but failed to contribute a single thought on how a fair process for drawing voting district maps would serve the interests of voters over incumbent politicians. In a nutshell, in a democracy voters should select their representatives instead of representatives selecting their voters. Voters should not be the spoils of victory given to the majority party.
To learn more about fair districting, why it is vitally important and what action you can take, I encourage readers of The Brunswick News to look at Fair Districts GA, Georgia’s only non-profit, non-partisan redistricting watchdog group, (fairdistrictsga.org). See for yourself why you should not settle for the false logic that “both parties do it,” and therefore we should accept it. If you only believe in democracy when your side wins, you don’t believe in democracy.
John Stevenson
Darien