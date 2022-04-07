People don’t get ideas, ideas get people. And when an idea takes possession, a whole new moral universe comes along with it: what was wrong becomes right.
In the early years of Putin, he often expressed the idea that Russia was European, and that a European Union — as an integration of dynamic democracies, buttressed by rule of law, common defense and currency, with reliable constitutional means for peaceful transition of governments — was the right idea.
A hundred books are being written as we speak of how he became possessed of the idea that Russia was this great Christian-mystic Eurasian “Unity,” victimized by the West, whose right destiny it was to subsume Europe within autocratic tyranny, justifying conquest and child murder. Thus is European order destroyed.
Without evidence came the idea that the 2020 election was stolen. A great lie was made true, peaceful transition of power was violently challenged and insurrection justified. To “be true” now meant to promote the lie. Thus is American democracy destroyed.
The Georgia General Assembly is possessed of the idea that the only way to make Georgia great again is to make it hard for Black Georgians to vote, that for Black people to vote somehow means “socialism,” and that Republicans alone must arbitrate all elections. Thus is voter suppression justified and justice nullified.
Out of simple reverence for one another, we might’ve masked up, kept our distance, taken our vaccinations and mitigated COVID. But the greater contagion was imbecility, and so 800,000 have died.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island