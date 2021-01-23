Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
Jim and I are golfing buddies at the Hampton Club. What is obvious is that Jim and I see the political glass differently, his is half-full and mine is half-empty. In today’s political environment, there is a genuine concern that such differences may become one-sided as a few powerful figures decide the boundaries on free speech.
Our unity on the golf course would serve our country’s future better than the bitter acrimony that dominates today’s political discourse. One party governance seldom benefits anyone except the leaders.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island