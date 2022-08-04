Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
I am writing in response to an unfair and untrue assertion made about our organization in a recent letter published on this opinion page.
As an outspoken and fact-based environmental nonprofit organization serving Coastal Georgia, since 1997 the Center for a Sustainable Coast has frequently submitted letters explaining the importance of issues crucial to our region’s environment. Our comments have covered the unjustified risks of Spaceport Camden; a Frederica Road project degrading both freshwater wetlands and a scenic historic corridor; and — most recently — the widely condemned decision of the U.S. Supreme Court that dangerously restricted EPA’s authority to regulate emissions, including heat-trapping greenhouse gases, GHGs, causing the climate crisis.
In my letter analyzing that radically disruptive court decision, I posed the only likely possibility of adopting legislation to reinstate EPA’s necessary regulatory power. Based on well-known and well-established partisan positions on such issues, I objectively described the dominance of one party in Congress that would be required to regain adequate control over critically urgent emission of GHGs. As I noted, the only alternative to such one-party dominance would be to defeat the filibuster rule in the Senate that requires a super majority to pass legislation.
The center is nonpartisan, but we are deeply committed to advocating well-researched positions that are vital to sustaining quality of life, which is directly dependent on a healthy environment. When facts justify endorsing a partisan-oriented action, our position is intended to serve the immediate objective and does not convey unconditional support for a political party’s agenda.
