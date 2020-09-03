Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
Rabbi Bregman, thank you for your comments regarding my recent letter to the editor on the unilateral decision proposed by a presidential candidate that would require Americans to wear masks at all times.
I agree with you 100% on the horribleness of the Holocaust and the millions who died under fascism’s reign of terror. It was not my intent to diminish the travesty of the Holocaust or those who suffered terribly under fascism.
I understand the devastation and sickness that is fascism having lost family to fascists during WWII. One relative murdered at Auschwitz in 1942 and two relatives killed fighting for and with the Jewish people during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in 1943.
The point of my letter was to show that we as Americans should be wary of these seemingly innocuous and incremental steps by national leaders to control our daily lives and behaviors. Who knows what political leaders will want us to wear or how they will want us to behave a year from now.
Fascism in Germany and Italy in the early 1930’s was considered an insignificant and radical fringe political movement. Look what it became in just a few short years, a hideous monster and a black mark against all humanity.
Ms. Gannon, thank you for your kind words. Perhaps a lesson in how history, politics and crisis intermingle especially in a presidential election year would be helpful to you. See you at the Chik-fil-a queue.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island