Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
Ms. Marie Younkin-Waldman and Ms. Susan Wiley, you are simply out of touch if you do not believe that good hygiene and good health are interconnected, especially as they relate to preventing sickness and disease. Medicine and science proved this long ago. Obviously, you failed Health 101 in high school.
Now off to the shower with a bottle of body wash for the both of you. And remember, it’s hands, pits, mouth and backside.
Cheers to a clean and healthy bod.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island