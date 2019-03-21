Today I spent five hours in traffic court (not for myself, but as moral support for a friend), and it was an amazing experience. I was so impressed with the court personnel. Everyone was professional and courteous.
I was very impressed by both the prosecutor and public defender, as they got passionate about people they barely knew and sometimes had just met. The police officers and state troopers sat there just like the rest of us, for hours, usually for only a few minutes of testimony. They were all so prepared with their testimony and polite to even those who criticized them.
I especially enjoyed watching and listening to Judge Altman. The Judge exhibited great patience, listening to all and making (what I saw as) fair judgments. I learned so much when he would read out the actual law. Most of all, he worked hard that five hours, only giving himself and us, two 5-minute breaks. He was very relaxed, joked when appropriate, was stern when appropriate, but never “mean.”
It was a totally educational day worth remembering. The only unpleasant part of the whole day was having a loud-mouth impatient spectator behind me talk about how “this would never happen in the big city,” and “this is why I hate small towns.” I wanted to turn around and tell her she was free to leave our “small town,” but my small town manners wouldn’t let me. I promise, judge, I will drive slower from now on.
Janice Westberry
Brunswick