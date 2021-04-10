Just read the story “Employers having trouble filling open jobs” on April 6.
Another reason that people may not be pounding down doors looking for work is that some have found jobs working from home online. My nephew’s wife has been working from home for the last six months or so for a company in Denver, Colorado. Eight hours per day, five days a week, and the company provided the equipment. Also, the pay isn’t bad to start, either.
The coronavirus pandemic opened up a new way for people to work full-time with benefits without having to leave home.
It is not necessarily because people are getting more money from the government. If you had the opportunity, which would you take? Go to work at a restaurant or convenience store, or work from your own home?
Mark Hartry
Brunswick