When not on St. Simons Island, I live in a senior development in Covington. On June 15, a most incredible hail storm hit and damaged most of the roofs in the neighborhood. The roofing companies had a field day and today — almost two months later — the last house is getting a new roof. There were several roofing companies, but all the actual work was done by Mexicans. Despite the dangerously high pitch of the roofs, no roof replacement took longer than one day.
Despite my strongest beliefs in lesser immigration and no illegal immigration — I could not help but marvel at their work ethics. These unbelievable workers contrasted to our own cannot possibly be compared.
In the times of COVID-19 and free money for all, actually encouraging people not to work, it is sad but heartening to see this revisit to how we all used to work when we alone were responsible for our existence. Indeed what would we do if total immigration were halted? Who would do the work, especially with our lost skills due to governmental interference into our taking care of ourselves.
I have a message to those who blame everyone but themselves for not acquiring and getting a piece of the pie. Do not blame the system, slavery or anything else for your predicament — look into the mirror. You and you alone are the problem. Work hard, study and you too will climb the ladder, and maybe join up with all the rich St. Simons folks.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island