Racism, racist — the words are misused and abused so much that they no longer have any meaning. Everyone and everything is racist. The Declaration of Independence is built on racism. The Constitution of the United States of America is racist. The national anthem — The Star-Spangled Banner — is a celebration of racism.
The Civil War, fought more than 160 years ago, is the great unconfessed White sin. It repressed an entire race of people, who’s suffering, must be compensated for by reparations or blood.
Tony, I fought and bled for you and your Socialist Democrat friends’ right to misuse your freedom of speech. You desecrate the memory and sacrifice of my brothers and sisters, who have fallen for your freedoms. You make me physically sick and ashamed.
Critical Race Theory is not a way to view history, but rather an attempt to change history. I am a third generation American, and only the first generation out of Southeastern Kentucky’s coal mining community. How is that White privilege?
Not all White people are evil. Not all Black people are victims. If you think this is what America is, then it is time for you to go live in a real Socialist society and learn what true repression is. You do not deserve the freedoms, that have been paid for with the blood of true Americans.
Donald Disney
St. Simons Island