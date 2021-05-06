The Logistec fire (the second in six years) should be a wake-up call to Brunswick. I witnessed the explosion from a friend’s backyard. We were grilling some shrimp and sausage and heard a crackling sound, and it wasn’t the charcoal. As we peaked over a fence, we heard a loud explosion and then saw a fireball 150 feet tall roar into the sky four blocks away. Had the winds been blowing a different way, the thick black smoke that followed would have enveloped the whole neighborhood, and I guarantee someone would have suffocated to death. It’s a miracle no one was killed. I commend all the firefighters, police officers and others who responded, but they shouldn’t have to go up against something of that magnitude in our small community.

That facility does not belong in a residential neighborhood — I think that’s clear at this point. I hope the city commission, Georgia Ports Authority or any other agency with the power to force its relocation does so. This is a deadly serious matter, and it can no longer be ignored.

Tyler Jones

Old Town Brunswick

More from this section

Sen. Ossoff visits Kings Bay

Sen. Ossoff visits Kings Bay

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, says a visit and tour of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Wednesday was a learning experience.

Boy Scouts adapt Eagle pledge ceremony

Boy Scouts adapt Eagle pledge ceremony

It wouldn’t be inaccurate to call four young men COVID Eagles after they raised their right hands Sunday to recite a pledge after achieving the Boy Scouts of America’s highest level of achievement.

+4
Firefighters corral blaze at wood pellet warehouse

Firefighters corral blaze at wood pellet warehouse

Brunswick firefighters battled throughout the dark hours of Sunday night and Monday morning against blazes that consumed a cavernous warehouse at Mayor’s Point in the Port of Brunswick in the city’s south end, said city fire chief Randy Mobley.