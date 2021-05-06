The Logistec fire (the second in six years) should be a wake-up call to Brunswick. I witnessed the explosion from a friend’s backyard. We were grilling some shrimp and sausage and heard a crackling sound, and it wasn’t the charcoal. As we peaked over a fence, we heard a loud explosion and then saw a fireball 150 feet tall roar into the sky four blocks away. Had the winds been blowing a different way, the thick black smoke that followed would have enveloped the whole neighborhood, and I guarantee someone would have suffocated to death. It’s a miracle no one was killed. I commend all the firefighters, police officers and others who responded, but they shouldn’t have to go up against something of that magnitude in our small community.
That facility does not belong in a residential neighborhood — I think that’s clear at this point. I hope the city commission, Georgia Ports Authority or any other agency with the power to force its relocation does so. This is a deadly serious matter, and it can no longer be ignored.
Tyler Jones
Old Town Brunswick