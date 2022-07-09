McConnell refused to allow Merrick Garland’s nomination to even be considered by the Senate. Trump (who, before running for president, was all for a woman’s right to choose), and his religious, right wing appointments to the Supreme Court, have taken away a freedom women had for nearly 50 years. The Republicans have gotten their wish.
Some people believe that life begins at conception, and that a woman’s fertilized egg is a person. Okay. I can see how those people would never ever consider having an abortion. Others know that a fertilized egg is just that. It’s not a viable human being until it can survive outside the womb. Until then, it’s a part of the woman carrying it. It’s a fetus, not an “unborn child.” A fertilized bantam egg is not a chicken. An acorn is not an oak. A woman’s fertilized egg is not a citizen. When the Census Bureau encounters a pregnant woman, she’s counted as a single person. Not two.
While we enjoy freedom of religion, the constitution authors never intended that we would use our personal religious beliefs to take freedoms away from others. Republicans like to talk about “personal freedom.” Really? Tell that to a young girl who was impregnated by her uncle. Or father. Or a rapist.
Bottom line: If you don’t believe that anyone should ever have an abortion, then don’t have one. But leave the rest of us alone.
Bob Thigpen
St. Simons Island