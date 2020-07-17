It turns out the most valuable members of American society are its grocery workers, postal workers, food processors, sanitation and garbage workers, truck drivers, nurses and doctors, and the Black people who are done with being shot down. Our power is great but our wisdom is slight, and it terrifies to consider how much worse things could get, but there is wisdom to be gathered out of this horror.
We should start conversations about what facilitates human flourishing and build our lives around that.
Christian believers must contemplate aloud the fierce grace of worldwide pandemic and social upheaval. Such conditions reveal the lies we live by, and without conversation there is only power-struggle, civil war, the fantasy of the fringes.
It is only by group identity that we make war.
Salvation will be demonstrated in intelligence, honesty, competence, in facts to constrain the mis-use of power and educated individuals of good faith to serve and not be served.
Everyone who is pro-life and supports traditional marriage is not a Trump-voter, and every Trump-voter is not a white supremacist. Nothing gets done until the “sides” touch and sparks fly long enough to realize it’s not about “sides”, that “winning” is not peace, and that a common grace trumps hate.
Politicians and businessmen remain suspect because our system incentivizes corruption, but everyone else gets the benefit of the doubt, including cops, unless we want to suit-up, boot-up, and defend this sick Babylon we have created on our own.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island