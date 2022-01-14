During one of my kids — now all retirement age — “Happy New Year” phone calls, one asked me what I wanted most in the coming year.
I peeled away the hedonistic to clearly identify a few for which I would, once again, be willing to risk life and limb and began a five-minute diatribe. My very liberal daughter sighed, said she loved me and hung up. Here is a summation of my requests.
I pray that this will be the year when contributing citizens regain control of our nation’s government from the dreamers, schemers, parasitic puppets, privileged plutocrats and corrupt nepotistic bureaucrats now compromising our republic. I pray that average citizens will once again value freedom of choice over largesse paid for with inflationary theft and mortgaging our children’s children.
And that all citizens recognize that all past is prologue, forgive all sins and strive for a singular American equality going forward. I also pray that this is the year when most Americans, again, acknowledge a governing intelligence so far beyond mankind’s that we, and our planet, would comparatively be amoeba in a Petri dish. Hey! maybe UFOs are God’s pipettes delivering some curative Holy Spirit into a putrefying culture. Don’t laugh, two thousand years ago the same problems required an unlikely virgin birth.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick