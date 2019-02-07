There is a lot of confusion everywhere about minimum wage regulation. Some go so far as to question the need for it. Kyle Wingfield does (“Raising Georgia’s minimum wage is a bad idea,” Commentary, Feb 4), when he opines that “the real minimum wage is zero.”
A review of the history of labor in this country would rekindle an appreciation for its need. Before this and other labor regulations, the wages paid for unskilled labor were termed “starvation wages.”
Mr. Wingfield shares the misconception that most recipients are teenagers. This is clearly untrue. Bureau of Labor Statistics for the year 2017 show that 16- to 19-year-olds made up 31.8 percent of the total; 20 year-olds and up comprised 68.2 percent of total recipients of the minimum wage.
Back in the 1960s, my first job paid the then minimum wage of $1.25 per hour. If only adjusted for inflation, that would now amount to over 10 dollars. Any potential negative effects of raising the minimum wage is only because it has been left so long to decay. Now, sudden changes cause complaints. Every time it has to finally be raised, we hear about all kinds of catastrophes that will happen.
Michael Berry
North Kingstown, RI