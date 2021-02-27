SPLOST 2021 calls for installation of a multi-lane roundabout at Sea Island and Frederica Road, as well as creation of a middle lane on Frederica Road north of the roundabout that will change direction at different times of the day.
Has pedestrian and bicycle traffic been studied at that intersection? Traffic studies in resort towns? This intersection is much busier than others on the island. Pedestrians and/or cyclists at that intersection are common from the many nearby neighborhoods. While biking is a popular pastime for island guests, the use of pedestrian lights now makes it easy to understand how to safely cross with the traffic flow.
With a multi-lane roundabout, all traffic must come to a halt to allow passage of pedestrians and cyclists. As seen at the Demere/Frederica roundabout, traffic accidents do occur with unfamiliar users, as well as close calls for pedestrians. Have there been studies on the use of changing direction lanes in resort towns?
Traffic congestion increases with frequent use of pedestrian signals. Pedestrians and cyclists do not have the protection of a vehicle if they are hit, increasing likelihood for serious injury or death.
How many live oak trees will be cut down to accommodate these traffic changes? How much encroachment will occur near the Frederica bike paths and the land at the intersection? These old live oaks provide shade for pedestrians and cyclists, and are part of the charm of living on St Simons Island.
Deborah Wright
St Simons Island