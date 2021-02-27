SPLOST 2021 calls for installation of a multi-lane roundabout at Sea Island and Frederica Road, as well as creation of a middle lane on Frederica Road north of the roundabout that will change direction at different times of the day.

Has pedestrian and bicycle traffic been studied at that intersection? Traffic studies in resort towns? This intersection is much busier than others on the island. Pedestrians and/or cyclists at that intersection are common from the many nearby neighborhoods. While biking is a popular pastime for island guests, the use of pedestrian lights now makes it easy to understand how to safely cross with the traffic flow.

With a multi-lane roundabout, all traffic must come to a halt to allow passage of pedestrians and cyclists. As seen at the Demere/Frederica roundabout, traffic accidents do occur with unfamiliar users, as well as close calls for pedestrians. Have there been studies on the use of changing direction lanes in resort towns?

Traffic congestion increases with frequent use of pedestrian signals. Pedestrians and cyclists do not have the protection of a vehicle if they are hit, increasing likelihood for serious injury or death.

How many live oak trees will be cut down to accommodate these traffic changes? How much encroachment will occur near the Frederica bike paths and the land at the intersection? These old live oaks provide shade for pedestrians and cyclists, and are part of the charm of living on St Simons Island.

Deborah Wright

St Simons Island

More from this section

+2
Rain slows Kings Way roundabout construction

Rain slows Kings Way roundabout construction

Several consecutive days of rain earlier this month may have caused slight delays in construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road on St. Simons Island, but not enough to push the expected completion schedule back.

The benefits of microblading

The benefits of microblading

When you have tried every pencil, powder, gel and stencil at the makeup counter and your brows are still not to your liking, microblading may be your next solution. Microblading has grown steadily in popularity over the past couple of years, but it has been around for decades. Microblading i…

Cutting set to resume on Golden Ray

Cutting set to resume on Golden Ray

After replacing a few lengthy sections of cutting chain and entirely revamping the rigging in the colossal VB 10,000 crane vessel, cutting on the shipwrecked Golden Ray could resume as early as Thursday, according to Unified Command.