So — the Dollar Store needs a much bigger sign in order to grab all the residents and tourists who are driving all over St. Simons looking to stock up on dollar items.
The normally prescribed sized sign on the building will cause drivers to panic and harm other drivers as they rush to make that purchase which is available in the many, many dollar stores in the Brunswick area.
The county must bend the rules for a store that is not needed on this island. Should someone truly need to rush to Dollar Tree wouldn’t it be easier to look for a location, online, phone book or ads, rather than drive around in the island traffic mess searching for a big Dollar Store sign? I guess the developer and other merchants didn’t think of that and made do with the existing sign rules.
Why don’t we just drop the pretense, give up what dignity is left and erect more and larger signs? Rules no longer matter in America?
Ray Garrett
St. Simons Island